Police: Man Drives Car Into Country Club Pond

(Southington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Southington Police say a Thursday mishap ended up with the driver of a vehicle in a pond at the Southington Country Club.
Just before 10:30, they say they received a call that 54-year-old Brent Jewell of Heath, Ohio drove a 2016 Nissan on to the lower half of the property of the country club.
Investigators say the vehicle entered a service road and traveled on to the course before winding up in the water.
When they arrived, police and ambulance personnel found Jewell outside the vehicle and in the water.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and possible hypothermia.
No charges have been filed but police are still investigating.