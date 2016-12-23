Part Time Faculty Votes To Unionize At University Of Hartford

December 23, 2016 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Union, University of Hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — Part time professors at the University of Hartford have voted to join a union.

In favor were 278, against 230.  There were 23 challenged ballots, but that was not enough to change the outcome of the vote among adjunct faculty.

The union and the school now have seven days to decide if they wish to file objections.

The instructors will now join the Service Employees International Union.

Union organizers say their efforts will bring higher pay and better job security for part time faculty.

