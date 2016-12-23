Motorist Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Collision

December 23, 2016 9:54 AM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, Danbury, fatal DUI

(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State police are charging a man after a fatal pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash Thursday evening in Danbury.

The say just after 5:30 p.m., 53-year-old Susan Blaney of Brewster, New York was struck  by a vehicle eastbound on Interstate 84 by exit 7.

The evading vehicle and its driver were later tracked down in a parking lot in Danbury.

They say the driver, 43-year-old Roger Leblanc of Torrington failed a sobriety test.

He’s now charged with vehicular manslaughter, evading with serious physical injury and DUI.

Bond was set at $500,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
WTIC Holiday Stores 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia