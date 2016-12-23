Motorist Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Collision

(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State police are charging a man after a fatal pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash Thursday evening in Danbury.
The say just after 5:30 p.m., 53-year-old Susan Blaney of Brewster, New York was struck by a vehicle eastbound on Interstate 84 by exit 7.
The evading vehicle and its driver were later tracked down in a parking lot in Danbury.
They say the driver, 43-year-old Roger Leblanc of Torrington failed a sobriety test.
He’s now charged with vehicular manslaughter, evading with serious physical injury and DUI.
Bond was set at $500,000.