Crashes Kill Pedestrians In Connecticut

December 23, 2016 9:21 AM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, pedestrian accidents

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say three pedestrians were hit and killed by cars in separate crashes in Connecticut.

Police say the victims were fatally struck by vehicles within about an hour of each other on Thursday night.

The first person was hit in Groton around 5:20 p.m. Police say another victim was hit by a car in Naugatuck about 15 minutes later.

Connecticut State Police troopers investigated a crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in Danbury that left a pedestrian dead about 30 minutes after the second crash.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

