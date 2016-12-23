Man Charged In Road Rage Incident

(Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a Manchester man after they say he shot up another person’s vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on a busy interstate Thursday evening.

Troopers say they responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 91 by exit 35-A in Windsor.

There, the victim, 24-year-old Shravan Guda, reported his vehicle having been hit by what appeared to be bullets on the passenger side.

Following up on a description by Guda, troopers tracked down 32-year-old Jacob Danis at his residence in Manchester.

He now faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, assault and reckless endangerment.

Danis’s bond was set at $50,000.

There were no injuries.

