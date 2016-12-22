Volunteer Fire Personnel Needed

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s a recruitment campaign underway to attract more men and women to serve on volunteer fire departments.

In Connecticut volunteers make up the vast majority of fire personnel, 83-percent.

But the rolls have been declining in recent years.

Fred Dudek, retired Killingworth fire chief and program manager for Everyday Hero CT with the Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association, says time constraints are a factor in the drop off.

He says department can use help in firefighting, as well as in administrative areas of local departments.

Dudek says many firefighters use their volunteer experience and go on to jobs in major cities.

For more information, go to the web site, everydayheroct.org of call 1-800-FIRELINE.