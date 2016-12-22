Procrastination A Misplaced Coping Mechanism, Says Psychologists

(CBS Local) — Procrastination is widely viewed as a negative phenomenon as is, but now it’s being categorized as a ‘misplaced coping mechanism’ by Dr. Tim Pychyl, professor of psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

The dictionary definition for procrastination is… eh, we’ll get to the definition later.

*Skims Facebook for six hours*

Ah, right. Procrastination (N.): the action of delaying or postponing something.

Pychyl believes that this coping is derived from predominantly non-conscious emotions, as well as a child holding our inner controller.

“Psychologists see procrastination as a misplaced coping mechanism, as an emotion-focused coping strategy,” said Pychyl, via Big Think. “[People who procrastinate are] using avoidance to cope with emotions, and many of them are non-conscious emotions. So we see it as giving in to feel good. And it’s related to a lack of self-regulation skills. … We all have a six-year-old running the ship. And the six-year-old is saying, ‘I don’t want to! I don’t feel like it!'”

The key is not indulging that visceral six year old to regularly get their way and breaking tasks down into ‘if-then’ formulas, Pychyl says.

Procrastination is not a foreign feeling for just about anyone, but thankfully studies show that only about 5% of lives are seriously effected by procrastination. The other 95% only ends up in minor inconveniences.

The well-being of social media thanks you for your procrastination.