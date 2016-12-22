Police: Suspect Points Gun At Man, Pulls Trigger, Gun Fails To Fire

December 22, 2016 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Danielson, Putnam

(CBS Connecticut) — During a fight in a house in Putnam, State Police say a man pointed a gun at another man and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to fire.

Before 1 am today, Kenneth Griggs allegedly grabbed a woman in the home and pointed a gun at her head, threatening her.  A man intervened, and Griggs allegedly pointed the gun at him and tried to shoot, but the gun did not work.

The man got the gun away from the 34-year-old Danielson man, but police say Griggs ran into a bedroom and tried to hide behind a sleeping woman.

Griggs allegedly ran out of the house, and was captured by troopers in the road nearby.

He faces charges including attempted manslaughter, attempted assault, and risk of injury to a minor.  A 1-year-old was asleep in the living room of the home when Griggs allegedly pulled the trigger.

Police say the gun was reported stolen from Thompson in 2012.

 

