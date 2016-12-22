Drugmaker Donating Prescription Disposal Bags For Use In Connecticut Pharmacies

(CBS Connecticut) — During a press conference at Saint Francis Hospital today, state officials applauded a Saint Louis-based pharmaceutical company’s decision to donate 80-thousand drug disposal bags, which will be available in pharmacies around the state.
The bags contain activated charcoal, which will render opioids and other medications inactive.
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Senior Director of Government Affairs Derek Naten says the company is undertaking a multi-million dollar, nation campaign to distribute bags.
“It’s all part of trying to socialize this behavior, first and foremost,” Naten said.
Other companies may have similar plans.
State officials say prompt disposal with the bags will help prevent opioids from being stolen from home medicine cabinets.
Mallinckrodt makes opioids.
A surge in opioid prescription in recent years led to an increase in the number of people addicted to the drugs. Some of those patients later turned to street drugs like heroin, when their prescription supply ran out.