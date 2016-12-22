Dad Of Girl Found Abandoned Charged With Murdering Her Mom

December 22, 2016 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Dionicia Bautista-Cano, Elmer Gomez Ruano, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The father of a 6-year-old girl who was found abandoned inside New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal has been charged with murdering the girl’s mother.

Police found the body of 24-year-old Dionicia Bautista-Cano on Nov. 14 in her Stamford home after New York officials found the little girl.

Thirty-two-year-old Elmer Gomez Ruano was later arrested in New York. He was charged with murder Thursday after being extradited to Connecticut.

Ruano was being held in lieu of $900,000 bond and is due in Superior Court in Stamford on Friday. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

The girl is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia