Alleged Murderer Of Good Samaritan Arraigned

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man suspected in the killing of a good Samaritan who intervened in an assault outside a bar has been arraigned on a murder charge.

A judge has ordered 30-year-old Dante Hughes held on $500,000 cash bond. Hughes made a brief appearance in New London Superior Court Thursday morning.

Prosecutors sought a higher bond, noting that Hughes had been convicted on felony charges in other states and that they believed he was a flight risk.

Hughes is suspected in the Dec. 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Gingerella outside Ryan’s Pub. Witnesses told police that Gingerella ran out of the bar to help when he saw a man assaulting his girlfriend.

Two days later, police said Hughes was detained by Canadian officials while attempting to cross the border. He was later turned over to U.S. Marshals in New York.

Gingerella’s mother and other family members were in the courtroom for the arraignment. His mother fought back tears and held a framed photo of her slain son.

Hughes is due back in court on January 10.