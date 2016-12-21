Trooper In West Hartford Crash

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say a state trooper was involved in a crash with a civilian this morning.
The mishap occurred just before noon on South Main Street.
West Hartford police say Trooper Paul Gunn, who was not on duty at time, collided with a vehicle driven by Doreen Bottone.
Investigators say Bottone was turning left on to New Britain Avenue and she and Gunn collided in the intersection.
Police say both were shaken up but otherwise not seriously injured.
Gunn’s 2013 police cruiser sustained front end damage while Bottone’s 2009 Honda had right side damage.
She was issued a citation for failure to grant the right of way while making a left turn.