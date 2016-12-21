Suspect In Good Samaritan Killing Back In Connecticut

December 21, 2016 7:54 PM
Filed Under: Good Samaritan, Groton, murder

GROTON, Conn. (AP) _ A man suspected in the killing of a good Samaritan who intervened in an assault outside a bar is back in Connecticut.

Groton police said in a statement that 30-year-old Dante Hughes waived extradition on Wednesday in Niagara County Court in

Lockport, New York. Detectives from the Groton police department then returned Hughes to Connecticut, where he’s expected to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge.
Hughes is suspected in the Dec. 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Gingerella outside Ryan’s Pub. Witnesses told police that Gingerella ran out of the bar to help when he saw a man assaulting his girlfriend.
Two days later, police said Hughes was detained by Canadian officials while attempting to cross the border. He was later turned over to U.S. Marshals in New York.

 

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia