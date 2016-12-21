Suspect In Good Samaritan Killing Back In Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. (AP) _ A man suspected in the killing of a good Samaritan who intervened in an assault outside a bar is back in Connecticut.

Groton police said in a statement that 30-year-old Dante Hughes waived extradition on Wednesday in Niagara County Court in

Lockport, New York. Detectives from the Groton police department then returned Hughes to Connecticut, where he’s expected to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge.

Hughes is suspected in the Dec. 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Gingerella outside Ryan’s Pub. Witnesses told police that Gingerella ran out of the bar to help when he saw a man assaulting his girlfriend.

Two days later, police said Hughes was detained by Canadian officials while attempting to cross the border. He was later turned over to U.S. Marshals in New York.

