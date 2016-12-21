State Report On Child Fatalities Released

December 21, 2016 6:51 PM
Filed Under: child advocate, child fatalities, report

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A new state report shows 367 children died in Connecticut from 2011 to 2015 from unintentional and intentional injuries.

The Office of the Child Advocate and the state Fatality Review Panel are charged with examining all unexplained and unexpected child fatalities. In a report released on Wednesday, the offices determined that infants younger than 12 months old have the highest risk for premature death, more so than any other time during childhood and adolescence.

The largest block of deaths over the five-year period _ 150 children _ stemmed from accidents and unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle crashes and drownings.

The report notes that motor vehicle-related deaths accounted for more than 45 percent of accidental child deaths. That’s despite tougher laws that are credited with reducing fatalities involving teen drivers.

 

