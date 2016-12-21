Sandy Hook Man Charged In Armed Road Rage Incident

December 21, 2016 4:20 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — A Sandy Hook resident was arrested on charges of showing a handgun during a road rage incident this morning.

Alan Ready is charged with threatening and breach of peace, in an incident that began on I-84 Westbound near exit 23.

Trooper Kelly Grant says Ready was found near exit 26.

“Troopers arrived on scene and were quickly able to locate the offender vehicle, a Ford Explorer,” Grant said. “Troopers did pull that vehicle over, and they took the operator into custody with the assistance of a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officer.”

There were no injuries.

