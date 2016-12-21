Retired Hartford police officer makes first court appearance in kicking case

December 21, 2016 11:48 AM

(CBS Connecticut) – Retired Hartford police officer Sean Spell made and initial court appearance at Hartford Superior Court today.

Spell is accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head after a chase. 

The suspect and a second man who was also arrested after the chase suffered injuries to their faces visible in booking photos. 

Spell said he used a heel strike against the suspect because the man refused to stop spitting blood. 

Spell retired while investigation against him was pending. 

Spell did not enter a plea. His court appearance was very short. 

He is due back before a judge on January 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia