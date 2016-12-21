Retired Hartford police officer makes first court appearance in kicking case

(CBS Connecticut) – Retired Hartford police officer Sean Spell made and initial court appearance at Hartford Superior Court today.
Spell is accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head after a chase.
The suspect and a second man who was also arrested after the chase suffered injuries to their faces visible in booking photos.
Spell said he used a heel strike against the suspect because the man refused to stop spitting blood.
Spell retired while investigation against him was pending.
Spell did not enter a plea. His court appearance was very short.
He is due back before a judge on January 18.