Red Cross: Add ‘Give Blood’ To Holiday Checklist

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – While the need for blood is constant, donations often drop off around the holidays.
With that in mind, Governor Dannel Malloy rolled up his sleeve at the American Red Cross in Farmington Wednesday to make a blood donation.
Malloy says he’s been donating blood since 1973, and he vowed to give more in 2017.
The Red Cross says each blood donation can help up to three patients.
Those interested in donating blood can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.