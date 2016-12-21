Police: Woman Left Kids In Car While Shoplifting

(Naugatuck, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Naugatuck, police are charging a woman after they say she left her children unattended in a vehicle while in the midst of committing a larceny.
Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they were alerted to a WalMart where the youngsters were found alone in a vehicle.
Jennifer Sprague, they say, was tracked down inside attempting to fraudulently return items.
The children were not harmed.
Sprague faces charges of risk of injury, leaving a child under the age of 12 unsupervised, reckless endangerment, and shoplifting.
He bond was set at $10,000 pending a court appearance today.