Not Guilty Plea For Bridgeport Rape Suspect

December 21, 2016 12:39 PM
Filed Under: bridgeport, sexual assault, unlawful restraint

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Bridgeport man has pleaded not guilty to raping an 18-year-old neighbor after finding and returning her lost dog.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2hHudo6 ) reports that 30-year-old Robert Rivera was arraigned Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

Rivera remains free on $250,000 bond. He and his attorney declined to comment as they left court, but earlier Rivera had denied the charges.

Police say the woman was home alone in July when her dog ran away.

She told investigators that Rivera knocked on her door holding the dog.

She says after she put the dog in her bedroom, Rivera grabbed her, threw her on a couch, and raped her as she screamed for help.

Police say Rivera was linked to the attack with DNA.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia