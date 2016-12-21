Five Biggest NFL Games Remaining

by Rob Joyce

There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, and plenty is still at stake. All we know thus far in the AFC is that the Patriots won the East (ho-hum) and the Raiders are in the playoffs in some capacity. In the NFC, the Seahawks have the West wrapped up, and the Cowboys clinched a berth. Everything else is up for grabs. With just 32 games to go, here are the five with the most at stake for both teams:

5) Raiders vs. Colts:

Oakland is going to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, but they are still in the thick of the AFC West race with Kansas City. The difference between first and second is huge – the division winner likely gets the two-seed, meaning a first-round bye in addition to hosting the divisional round game. The second place finisher has to not only play in wild card weekend, but likely has to go on the road for the entire postseason.

Meanwhile, the Colts need to win out and get a lot of help in order to win the AFC South, and it starts Sunday in Oakland.

4) Chiefs vs. Broncos:

The Chiefs sit a game back of the Raiders for first in the AFC West, and a win would cause a two-fold effect. It would keep them in the division title race, while also effectively ending Denver’s playoff hopes. The Broncos are 8-6 and have a lifeless offense of late. Closing out at Arrowhead on Sunday night, followed by a home game with the Raiders, means they can still pick up two high-quality wins, but it is an awfully daunting task. Of note, the first meetings in Week 12 went to overtime, a wild 30-27 affair in favor of KC that was a goalpost strike away from ending in a tie.

3) Cowboys vs. Lions:

It’s the third straight nationally televised game for the ratings machine that is Dallas. Their situation is simple – win out and they get the top-seed in the NFC. But in comes MVP candidate Matthew Stafford and Detroit, who win the NFC North with a pair of victories themselves. The Lions have flirted with disaster all year long, with eight wins coming in the fourth quarter. If they can repeat that against the 12-2 Cowboys and their red-hot rivals in Week 17 (more on that in a second) they certainly would have earned their spot in the playoffs.

2) Steelers vs. Ravens:

The rivalry isn’t in its heyday anymore, but it should heat back up this year with so much at stake on Christmas Day. If Pittsburgh (9-5) wins, they clinch the AFC North, up their win streak to six, and cause a potentially devastating blow to their rivals’ playoff hopes. If Baltimore (8-6) wins, they control their own destiny heading into Week 17 and continue their recent stretch of dominance against the black and gold. The Ravens have won four in a row in the series, including a 21-14 victory in Week 10.

1) Lions vs. Packers:

If Detroit beats Dallas and Green Bay loses to Minnesota this weekend, next their Week 17 affair will still be meaningful for the wild card race and seeding, but it will lose a lot of luster. In any other scenario, however, this is a winner-take-all contest for the NFC North. Detroit has been a very good indoor team this year, but Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are heating up at the right time. Ever since Rodgers declared Green Bay would win-out, they’ve done just that, ripping off four straight wins.