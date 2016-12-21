Fire Destroys Old Train Station In Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Berlin’s old train station in the Kensington section of town is said to be a total loss after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Kensington Fire Chief Mark Lewandowski says crews arrived on Depot Road just before 4 a.m. to find the old brick building engulfed in flames. He says woodwork and renovations going on inside helped to fuel the fire.

The building dated back to 1900. A new train station is going up right next door.

No injuries are reported.

There’s no word yet what sparked the blaze.

The fire did affect Amtrak service for a time Wednesday morning. Officials say it may be affected once again when they have to take down what remains of the old station, as it sits right next to the train tracks.