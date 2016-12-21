Dee Rowe, Rebecca Lobo Nominated for Basketball Hall Of Fame

(CBS Connecticut) — Dee Rowe and Rebecca Lobo have been nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Rowe was UConn men’s basketball coach starting in 1969 and through most of the 1970’s. He has remained a Special Advisor for Athletics at UConn, and helped raise money for the athletic program. He is nominated in the contributor category, for contributions to the game of basketball.

Lobo was a star on UConn’s first national championship team. She later played professionally and works as a sports broadcaster. She is nominated in the women’s committee category. This is her third year of consideration.

Both are among candidates that will be considered for induction into the hall of fame.