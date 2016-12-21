Connecticut Business Spotlight December 21, 2016: MsDs Catalog Service LLC

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Graphics Print Solutions support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is MsDs Catalog Service LLC.

MsDs Catalog Service LLC provides generic and custom Safety Data Sheets to small businesses and free access to the largest MSDS databases online at msdsdigital.com. Registered users can get a free online MSDS binder and access over 125,000 safety data sheets. MSDS – Organization and deployment made simple. Visit them at 246 Collins Street Hartford or online at MsdsDigital.com.

