$1.5M Fentanyl Bust In Derby

December 21, 2016 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Derby, Fentanyl

DERBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Derby police have seized 55 pounds of fentanyl after pulling over a tractor trailer. Police say they found the powerful synthetic opioid in the cab of the truck. It has an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The driver of the truck, 47-year-old Erick Escalante of Arizona, was taken into custody and  has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl.

Police say the stop was made on Route 34 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

