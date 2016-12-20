Top Christmas Moments in Sports History

by Rob Joyce

Thanksgiving is synonymous with football, while the Fourth of July is mostly associated the baseball. But of all the holidays, Christmas overlaps with more major sports than just about all except maybe Halloween. That’s the case this weekend when December 25 happens to fall on a Sunday. Most of the NFL is playing Week 16 on Saturday, but a couple of games are scheduled for Sunday and the NBA has its usual slate of marquee matchups.

As more games are played on Christmas Day, more and more great moments happen to fall as kids are unwrapping presents and Santa relaxes after his long worldwide trek. Here are the best ones from across sports:

5) Bernard King, 1984:

The Knicks lost to the Nets 120-114, but Bernard King’s performance is what lives on 32 years later. The Hall of Famer lit up New Jersey for 60 points at Madison Square Garden, setting a Christmas Day NBA record that still stands, and it was the MSG record until Carmelo Anthony scored 62 in 2014.

4) Phil Jackson, 2008:

It was juicy enough for the NBA that the defending champion Celtics were taking on the Lakers, who they beat in the Finals the prior year. It was even better for the league that Boston entered the game on a 19-game win streak. What takes the cake, though, is that Phil Jackson went into the game with 999 career victories. In their first matchup since Game 6 of the 2008 Finals, the Zen Master reached quadruple figures with a 92-83 victory for Los Angeles.

3) Jordan vs. Ewing, 1986:

National NBA games weren’t nearly as common in 1986 as they are today. Enter Michael Jordan, the third-year pro in midst of his first scoring title, and the Bulls. They were taking on the Knicks, featuring their second-year pro Patrick Ewing. Jordan scored 30, which was actually seven points below his season average, but it was Ewing (28 points, 17 rebounds) who got the last laugh. His last-second tip-in lifted New York to an 86-85 victory.

2) AFC Divisional Round, 1971:

The first time ever the NFL played on Christmas Day, the events of the Chiefs-Dolphins contest made it the last NFL game played on December 25 for nearly two decades. Kansas City and Miami played what is still the longest game in league history, a 27-24 Dolphins victory with 7:20 left in double overtime. Though the game was less than 3:30 – slightly longer than the average NFL game in 2016 – the public outcry for cutting into Christmas dinner and interfering with a religious holiday caused the league to avoid scheduling December 25 games until 1989.

1) Kobe vs. Shaq, 2004:

Together the future Hall of Famers won three straight titles with the Lakers, but their off-court disdain was well-documented and provided juicy headlines for years. When O’Neal landed with the Heat, the NBA schedulers made sure the first billing of “Kobe vs. Shaq” was as high-profile as possible. And in a rare turn of events, the game lived up to the hype. Even after O’Neal fouled out in the fourth quarter, the game went to overtime, where Bryant – who scored 42 points – needed 45. He missed the game-winning three-pointer as time expired in the extra session, giving Miami a 104-102 victory.