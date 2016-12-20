State Senate Leader Gets New Kidney

December 20, 2016 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Kidney, Martin Looney, state senate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney has received a new kidney during a successful transplant surgery.

Looney’s office says the 68-year-old New Haven Democrat underwent surgery Tuesday at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He received a kidney from New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer.

Looney has suffered from a form of arthritis that affects the neck and spine since he was a teenager. Doctors told him his kidney problems are a side effect of some of the drugs used to treat that condition.
Looney has said he expects to be home in time for Christmas and back at work in time for Jan. 4 legislative session.

Looney has been a state senator since 1992. He was chosen as majority leader in 2003 before becoming president pro tempore in 2015.

 

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia