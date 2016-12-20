Red Sox Hurler Buchholz Shipped To Phillies

December 20, 2016 12:02 PM
Filed Under: boston red sox, Clay Buchholz, Josh Tobias, philadelphia phillies

BOSTON (AP) – The Red Sox have traded right-hander Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias.

Buchholz was the odd man out in a Boston rotation that added Chris Sale this offseason.

Now 32, Buchholz pitched a no-hitter in 2007 in his second major league game.

He is a two-time All-Star but he has been inconsistent through his career.

In all, he is 81-61 with a 3.96 ERA in parts of 10 big league seasons.

He was 8-10 with a 4.78 ERA this year.

