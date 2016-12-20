Officials: Pay Inside, Not At The Pump

MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – With millions of Americans hitting the road for the holidays, Connecticut consumer protection commissioners are warning motorists about an uptick in the number of bank card skimming devices found on gas pumps.

Connecticut Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris says his office has investigated approximately 30 cases so far this year– roughly double what the agency handled in 2015.

Harris says skimming devices that steal your bank information are typically installed inside gas pumps and often the only visible sign is a broken seal over the gas pump lock.

Officials say it is best to pay for fuel inside the station with cash. If you prefer plastic, they say you should use a credit card and not a debit card because credit cards usually provide a greater level of fraud protection.

It is also a good idea to always get a receipt for fuel transactions and check your bank statements regularly.