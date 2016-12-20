NEW EPISODE: Pet Talk – Dog Tips For Snow and Cold Weather

December 20, 2016 2:05 PM

This week’s behavior edition includes tips for your dog in snow and cold weather, the limitations of food reward training and the value of physically positioning as a training tool.

Plus, an answer to the a question involving a 9 year old Border Terrier’s behavior around new grandchildren. And suggestions about boosting a 13 year old dog’s diet… Laurie shared some of the supplements and additions she uses with her dogs.

And learn the story of Sigmund Freud’s chow dog Jo-Fi, and dog’s ability to gauge time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia