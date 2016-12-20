NEW EPISODE: Pet Talk – Dog Tips For Snow and Cold Weather

This week’s behavior edition includes tips for your dog in snow and cold weather, the limitations of food reward training and the value of physically positioning as a training tool.
Plus, an answer to the a question involving a 9 year old Border Terrier’s behavior around new grandchildren. And suggestions about boosting a 13 year old dog’s diet… Laurie shared some of the supplements and additions she uses with her dogs.
And learn the story of Sigmund Freud’s chow dog Jo-Fi, and dog’s ability to gauge time.