NEW EPISODE: Law Talk – Winter Weather Injury Claims & More

Attorney John Matulis answers your legal questions on WTIC’s Law Talk. Topics of discussion include Winter weather-related personal injury claims: how to make them and how to defeat them.
Plus, information on the confidentiality of medical records, and can you sue your doctor if his nurse accidentally sends your (embarrassing) medical records to your co-workers?
And we look at employee rights of privacy in the workplace (more imaginary than real), and how to reduce the legal fees you pay your lawyer.