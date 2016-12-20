NEW EPISODE: Computer Talk – The Yahoo Hack & More

Erik and Bob take your technology questions on an all new episode of Computer Talk. Over one billion Yahoo! accounts were hacked—what should you do? And word of warning– MacOS encryption can be hacked if it’s not updated. More hacking updates– an Ameriprise leak exposes millions of dollars of users’ accounts, and we’ve got details.

And Verizon plans to disable the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7’s, while Tesla will charge users who linger at charging stations.

Troubleshooting advice includes Rick, who has problems with getting wireless Internet working; a listener with an AT&T Yahoo! email account they want to be more secure; potential malware with Apple computers; using OpenDNS for security; Malwarebytes’ Antimalware for Mac; Looking for software to open CD tray; Fake Microsoft technical support calls.

Your questions continue as Erik and Bob discuss changing from Yahoo! mail to Comcast, getting rid of malware, and problems with telephone “phishing” and fraudulent accounts.

Plus, Erik’s adventures with a Nest thermostat, streaming the Internet to “cut the cord” with cable, and a look at speed difference with a combination modem/router vs. buying components separately. All this, and learn how to back up a Windows 10 computer in this installment: