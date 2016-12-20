Murphy Hopes Trump To Use Law To Combat Russian Fake News

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy says he hopes President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will use the $160 million included in legislation he co-sponsored to combat propaganda by foreign antagonists, particularly the Russians.

The Democrat said Tuesday that Trump’s State Department officials could choose to spend the money elsewhere, such as combating propaganda waged by the Islamic State group. But Murphy says it’s crucial the U.S. also combat the “asymmetric warfare” being engaged in by Russia, such as pushing fake news stories in overseas countries that could threaten U.S. national security.

Under the legislation President Barack Obama has signed into law, $160 million would be made available over two years to help fund independent, objective journalism abroad. The law does not address fake news being disseminated by foreign governments in the U.S.

