Man Charged In Meriden Pursuit

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An investigation into suspicious activity in the area of Meriden’s City Park turned into something else Monday night.
Police say as they attempted to identify 19-year-old Raymond Ward, the suspect took off, colliding with two Meriden cruisers before leading the officers on a pursuit from Berlin into Cromwell, said Sergeant Chris Fry.
Fry says they were investigating Ward, of Meriden, on suspicious activity; an area business had been reported burglarized several times in the past.
Fry says Ward’s vehicle came to rest on its roof in Cromwell.
He faces a litany of motor vehicle, engaging pursuit and reckless driving charges.
Fry says one officer sustained minor injuries.
Ward is being held on $100,000 bond.