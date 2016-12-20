Man Charged In Meriden Pursuit

December 20, 2016 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Meriden, police pursuit

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An investigation into suspicious activity in the area of Meriden’s City Park turned into something else Monday night.

Police say as they attempted to identify 19-year-old Raymond Ward, the suspect took off, colliding with two Meriden cruisers before leading the officers on a pursuit from Berlin into Cromwell, said Sergeant Chris Fry.

Fry says they were investigating Ward, of Meriden, on suspicious activity; an area business had been reported burglarized several times in the past.

Fry says Ward’s vehicle came to rest on its roof in Cromwell.

He faces a litany of motor vehicle, engaging pursuit and reckless driving charges.

Fry says one officer sustained minor injuries.

Ward is being held on $100,000 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia