Larceny Charge Dismissed Against Former Principal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Charges have been dismissed against a former Bridgeport elementary school principal accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a school fundraising account and spending part of it in casinos.

The Connecticut Post reports a Superior Court judge in Bridgeport granted the dismissal on Monday in the case of 46-year-old Marilyn Taylor.

Taylor had been charged with first-degree larceny in 2014. The former Dunbar School principal was accused of taking the money from a student fundraising account and spending for personal use, including at casinos in Connecticut and Mississippi.

Taylor didn’t plead guilty to the charge but was placed on one year of probation under a pretrial program.

Taylor’s lawyer says his client has made “full restitution and has turned her life around.”

