Hartford Stadium: Problems, A Promised Opening Day

(CBS Connecticut) — An insurance company now overseeing the troubled Dunkin’ Donuts Park construction project today told the Hartford Stadium Authority that the park will be ready for opening day in April. But officials working on behalf of the company also described problems with the project

Arch Insurance consultant Michael Spinelli described problems that need to be fixed, including fire insulation that was absent in some areas.

“Wherever there was structural steel has to be fireproofed from the stair, through the ceilings, all the way down to the foundation,” Spinelli said. “That involves a lot of work — we are in the process of doing it now — but we are not playing games with fire protection.”

Concourse floors have to be finished, because they are too slippery in the rain.

A pedestrian bridge needs to be installed to provide a path to and from the outfield area, including a barbecue.

After the last general contractor was essentially fired from the project, Arch Insurance Company took on responsibility for the work and hired a new general contractor, Whiting-Turner.

The Hartford Yard Goats’ league has said the team could have to go elsewhere, if the stadium is still unfinished next year.

The team had to play all of its home games elsewhere last season because of construction delays.