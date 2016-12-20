Former Attorney Going To Prison For Stealing From Clients

December 20, 2016 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Attorney, embezzlement, Terence Hawkins

(CBS Connecticut) – Former New Haven attorney Terence Hawkins has been sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling from clients.

State prosecutors say Hawkins, 60, must also make his “best efforts” to pay nearly $415,000 to the state’s Client Security Fund, which was used to reimburse some victims.

According to arrest documents, Hawkins stole or misappropriated at least $450,000 in client funds.

In addition to the prison time, Hawkins has been sentenced to five years probation and must perform 100 hours of community service.

