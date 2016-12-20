Best Bars In Connecticut To Ring In 2017

By Gillian Burdett It’s time to put 2016 to bed. No matter how the past year has treated you, put it away in style and celebrate all the possibilities 2017 brings. Get out your best party attire, polish your shoes and raise a toast to the New Year. Whether you celebrate as a single, with a partner or with a group of friends you will find the best celebrations in the state on our list. All are for ages 21 and older with “dress to impress” dress codes.

The J House Greenwich

1114 East Putnam Ave.

Greenwich, CT. 06878

(203) 698-6980

www.jhousegreenwich.com Price: $185 The J House is offering two partying options. A full evening with a gourmet dinner buffet and open bar (well drinks) begins at 8:30 p.m. For those who prefer to start later, a late night ticket beginning at 10:30 p.m. includes open bar (well drinks) and midnight snacks. Both packages include entertainment by 10-piece band Billy and The Showman, champagne toast and party favors. Single ticket price for the full night is $185. Discounts are offered for groups. Single ticket price for the Late Night Package is $100. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Mohegan Sun

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville, CT 06382

(888) 226-7711

www.mohegansun.com Price: $100 Festivities kick off at 10:30 p.m. in the Uncas Ballroom at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center. Advanced tickets start at $100. Tickets purchased at the door are priced at $150. Admission includes dancing to music by DJs Rob Pisani and Rob Necega, open bar, midnight champagne toast at a 1 a.m. breakfast buffet. Tickets are available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Black Bear Saloon

187 Allyn St.

Hartford, CT. 06103

(800)524-8888

www.blackbearhartford.com



Price: $50 This all-inclusive party is in downtown amid Hartford First Night festivities. Ticket includes cover charge, top shelf open bar from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., a dinner buffet and music by DJ Seaneo. Keeping with New Year’s Eve tradition, Black Bear will also provide all guests with party favors and midnight champagne toast. Advanced tickets are $50 per person. Tickets may be purchased online here. Related: Top Bars With Drinking Games In Connecticut

Mystic Yachting Center

90 Essex St.

Groton, CT 06340

(800)572-5955

www.oceanbluecatering.com



Price: $125 Mystic Yachting Center overlooks the Mystic River and Harbor. The venue is designed for big bashes with plenty of room for dancing. Ocean Blue Caterings will provide the food and drink; the high-energy band Sugar will entertain with disco, funk, hip-hop and R&B. The $125 per person ticket price includes five premium cocktails, champagne toast and several gourmet food stations. The New Year’s Eve party kicks off at 8 p.m. and continues through 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Tickets may be purchased online here.