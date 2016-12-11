Newtown Plans 15 Minutes of Silence to Remember Sandy Hook Shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) _ Newtown will mark the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook school massacre with 15 minutes of silence.
First Selectman Pat Llodra has asked town employees to refrain from doing any work including answering phones between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday to mark when the shootings took place.
The town also will lower its flags to half-staff.
Llodra says the town is committed to remembering the 20 children and six educators shot to death when a gunman entered the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. The gunman, who had earlier killed his mother inside their home, also killed himself.
School Superintendent Jospeh Erardi says Wednesday will be a full day of classes in the school system that will include quiet reflection and age-appropriate messages for students.
