Contractor Killed, Worker Seriously Hurt After Fall

WESTPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Westport say a roofing contractor was killed and a co-worker was seriously injured when they fell off a roof at a three-story home that was under construction.

Police say the two men were working on a roof when they fell around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency responders found one of the men dead at the scene. The other worker was hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening.

The men weren’t immediately identified. Police say no foul play is suspected.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

