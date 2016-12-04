Pratt And Whitney Workers Approve New Contract

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The union representing approximately 2,600 Pratt & Whitney employees in Middletown and East Hartford has ratified a new labor contract.

Members from two locals of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers approved the deal Sunday, the jet engine manufacturer announced. The contract takes effect Monday and runs through May 2022.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2gVWE1A ) that workers voted 1,691-to-385 in favor of the deal, which ends pensions for new hires but increases wages 2.5 percent a year. The pension changes will affect those hired beginning next year.

Terry Nolan, the company’s lead negotiator, says the contract “rewards our employees for their skill, dedication and hard work, while also positioning the company for long-term success.”

Pratt & Whitney is a United Technologies Corporation company.

