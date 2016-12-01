State Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Newtown Families’ Appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a superior court judge’s dismissal of a wrongful-death lawsuit by Newtown families against the sellers of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, citing an embattled federal law that shields gun manufacturers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.

“We are grateful that the Connecticut Supreme Court will hear our case immediately,” said Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. “Our goal is and always has been to help prevent the next Sandy Hook, and today is an important step in that direction.”

State Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis granted a motion by Remington Arms to strike the lawsuit by the families of nine children and adults killed and a teacher who survived the Dec. 14, 2012, school attack, in which a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators with a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington.

Two weeks after the families filed their appeal, the state supreme court transferred the case to its own docket, allowing the lawsuit to bypass the appellate court and be heard directly by the state’s highest court.

