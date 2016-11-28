Frank Verducci Leaving Coaching Staff At UConn

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – University of Connecticut assistant football coach Frank Verducci will not return to the Husky coaching staff for the 2017 season, the university announced Monday. Verducci had been at UConn for the past two seasons, serving as the offensive coordinator in 2015 and for the first nine games of 2016. He had position responsibility for the tight ends this past year.

Evaluations of each member of the UConn coaching staff will take place in the coming weeks by head coach Bob Diaco, the university said in a news release.

“The offensive production of our football team in 2016 was far below the standards that any of us expect it to be,” said Diaco. “This is a very important decision for the future of our football program and we will bring to our team an individual who can make an immediate impact as we continue to build the program. A proven record of success in developing individual talent and creating a dynamic offensive plan will be central to the search.”

Verducci will remain a part of the staff in a non-coaching position.

The Huskies finished their season on Saturday with a 3-9 record.