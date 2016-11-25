State Police Hand Out Hundreds Of Tickets, Make 31 DUI Arrests

November 25, 2016 8:46 AM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, Thanksgiving 2016

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – It’s no holiday weekend for Connecticut State Police. Since launching stepped up patrols to keep the roads safe for Thanksgiving early Wednesday, troopers have responded to nearly 200 traffic crashes, including 15 with injuries; no fatalities were reported as of Friday morning.

In addition, sate police arrested 31 people for driving under the influence, and issued 416 speeding tickets, 53 seatbelt citations, and 1,038 tickets for other hazardous moving violations such as following too closely and using a hand-held cell phone behind the wheel.

Enhanced enforcement efforts continue through Sunday.

  1. Donna Dogwood says:
    November 25, 2016 at 11:05 am

    Its about time. Connecticut folk driver crazy and reckless.

