Tax Commissioner: No Power To Waive Interest In Tax Mix-Up

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s tax commissioner says he has no authority to waive interest penalties on taxpayers whose 2015 tax returns were miscalculated by his office.
House Republican Leader Themis Klarides is calling it “patently unfair” that affected taxpayers are now being told they must pay the difference by Dec. 31 or face additional costs. The interest rate for normal tax deficiencies is 12 percent.
She asked Commissioner Kevin Sullivan to waive any fees and late payment interest on Wednesday.
Sullivan contends the agency’s latest warning is “not new” and mirrors the warning DRS gave months ago when it acknowledged miscalculating the property tax credit on 120,000 tax returns.
He says those taxpayers determined to have underpaid were informed they’d face interest if they didn’t pay what was owed.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Mr. Sullivan…..you are a joke! NOBODY is going to pay this. This is CT’s fault and they will have to bare the results. State run by crooks!
What about the people that were over taxed, I heard once the tax is paid no refund will be made. I hope these people file a class action lawsuit.