Tax Commissioner: No Power To Waive Interest In Tax Mix-Up

November 23, 2016 3:26 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s tax commissioner says he has no authority to waive interest penalties on taxpayers whose 2015 tax returns were miscalculated by his office.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides is calling it “patently unfair” that affected taxpayers are now being told they must pay the difference by Dec. 31 or face additional costs. The interest rate for normal tax deficiencies is 12 percent.

She asked Commissioner Kevin Sullivan to waive any fees and late payment interest on Wednesday.

Sullivan contends the agency’s latest warning is “not new” and mirrors the warning DRS gave months ago when it acknowledged miscalculating the property tax credit on 120,000 tax returns.

He says those taxpayers determined to have underpaid were informed they’d face interest if they didn’t pay what was owed.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

One Comment

  1. John S. (@ClassicalAxeman) says:
    November 23, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    Mr. Sullivan…..you are a joke! NOBODY is going to pay this. This is CT’s fault and they will have to bare the results. State run by crooks!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Kevin Mathews says:
    November 23, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    What about the people that were over taxed, I heard once the tax is paid no refund will be made. I hope these people file a class action lawsuit.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia