Governor Calls For Unity In Thanksgiving Message

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is using his annual Thanksgiving message to urge residents to “remember who we are and what we believe” following the contentious presidential election season.

The Democrat’s message, released Wednesday, says Connecticut believes in fairness, diversity, inclusivity, compassion and second chances and how “democracy is more important than our political parties.”

A strong supporter of Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton, Malloy notes that “while we can fight vigorously during campaigns, we believe firmly in the peaceful transition of power,” urging residents to “build ourselves up as one nation, rather than tear each other down as individuals.”

Malloy will face more Republicans lawmakers when the General Assembly convenes next year. He’s pledging to “endeavor to listen more” and “ensure that all voices are being heard equally.”

