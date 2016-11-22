Governor Threatens Suit Over Sanctuary Cities Funding

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy says he’ll sue if the Trump Administration tries to withhold federal funds to New Haven and other so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.
WTNH-TV reports that the Democratic governor on Tuesday says any attempt to withhold such money would be violating the law. He says Connecticut would go to court to protect its rights as a state and to receive the benefits to which it is entitled.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump said during the campaign that he would “end the sanctuary cities” and said those that don’t cooperate with immigration officials will not receive taxpayer dollars.
Malloy made the comments during a refugee celebration event at the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven.
