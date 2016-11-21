Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Best 24 Hour Diners In Connecticut

November 21, 2016 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat, Eat See Play, Joshua Palmes
Travel any length of time on Connecticut’s roads and you’re bound to pass more than one diner. Of the hundreds in the state, an estimated 28 are open for business 24 hours a day. If you’re driving in the overnight hours and need to pull over for some coffee or something to eat, skip the usual Dunkin’ Donuts or McDonald’s and try one of them. These are the best diners in the state that provide great food and warm hospitality any time of day.
Athenian Diner
864 Washington St.
Middletown, CT 06457
(860) 346-2272
www.athenian-diner.com

The kitchen at this Greek diner in central Connecticut prepares some of the tastiest meals of any diner in the state. Throughout the afternoon it serves what it calls “mini-dinners,” lunch-size portions of dishes like meatloaf, pot roast, and chicken parmesan. After 6 p.m. there are specials on grilled swordfish, prime rib, roast lamb and London broil, among others. Seafood and pasta offerings include shrimp scampi, veal scallopini, chicken piccata, and calamari. You can also get all your breakfast favorites any time of day. Athenian Diner also has locations in Milford and New Haven.

Elmer’s Diner
22 Padanaram Road
Danbury, CT 06811
(203) 731-2559
www.elmersdiner.com

It is almost impossible to decide what to order from Elmer’s sprawling menu. Omelette-lovers have four dozen kinds to choose from, for instance, as well as over forty sandwiches and nearly twenty wraps. There are plenty of multicultural options, including its popular Guatemalan country breakfast (a platter of scrambled eggs with tomato and onions with a side of rice, beans, sausage and tortillas) and Italian, Greek and Tex-Mex specialties. And don’t overlook Elmer’s scrumptious paninis, which go perfect with cole slaw and sweet potato fries.

Vernon Diner
453 Hartford Turnpike
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-8812
www.vernondiner.com

Chef Teddy Demos worked at some of Manhattan’s top restaurants before opening the Vernon Diner with his family. Breakfast is served round the clock, with unique omelettes, Belgian waffles, and French toast made with challa bread. There are also an abundance of salads, Angus burgers, and seafood dishes. Among the desserts are creative milkshakes and sundaes, and, best of all, Demos’ renowned cakes. Whether it is strawberry cheesecake, chocolate mousse cake, or coconut custard pie, make sure you try a slice – and then order a whole one to take home.

Related:  Top All-Day Breakfast Restaurants In Connecticut

Andros Diner
651 Villa Ave.
Fairfield, CT 06824
(877) 680-0161
www.androsdinerfairfield.com

Andros is owned by the Pertisis family, who named the diner after the Greek island where they grew up. Their heritage is reflected in the menu, which contains many Greek specialties like spanakopita (a spinach and feta cheese pie) along with gyros, chicken souvlaki skewers, and baklava. There is also a wide range of burgers, sandwiches, wraps and melts, and plenty of healthy and vegetarian choices. College students can receive a ten percent discount on their order with a school ID.

New Colony V Diner
14 Stony Hill Road
Bethel, CT 06801
(203) 791-2280
www.newcolonydiner.com

In addition to all the usual standbys, New Colony V in Bethel offers a number of original and unusual dishes. For breakfast try the Monte Cristo French toast made with ham, turkey and Swiss cheese or a moussaka omelette stuffed with ground beef, eggplant and potatoes. You will also encounter mac and cheese prepared with creamy Jack and sriracha chicken, a holiday grinder filled with roast turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, and a burger with pastrami. New Colony V also has a full bar that even serves frozen drinks.

Related: Top Chinese Restaurants In Connecticut

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia