Best 24 Hour Diners In Connecticut

864 Washington St.
Middletown, CT 06457
(860) 346-2272
www.athenian-diner.com
The kitchen at this Greek diner in central Connecticut prepares some of the tastiest meals of any diner in the state. Throughout the afternoon it serves what it calls “mini-dinners,” lunch-size portions of dishes like meatloaf, pot roast, and chicken parmesan. After 6 p.m. there are specials on grilled swordfish, prime rib, roast lamb and London broil, among others. Seafood and pasta offerings include shrimp scampi, veal scallopini, chicken piccata, and calamari. You can also get all your breakfast favorites any time of day. Athenian Diner also has locations in Milford and New Haven.
22 Padanaram Road
Danbury, CT 06811
(203) 731-2559
www.elmersdiner.com
It is almost impossible to decide what to order from Elmer’s sprawling menu. Omelette-lovers have four dozen kinds to choose from, for instance, as well as over forty sandwiches and nearly twenty wraps. There are plenty of multicultural options, including its popular Guatemalan country breakfast (a platter of scrambled eggs with tomato and onions with a side of rice, beans, sausage and tortillas) and Italian, Greek and Tex-Mex specialties. And don’t overlook Elmer’s scrumptious paninis, which go perfect with cole slaw and sweet potato fries.
453 Hartford Turnpike
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-8812
www.vernondiner.com
Chef Teddy Demos worked at some of Manhattan’s top restaurants before opening the Vernon Diner with his family. Breakfast is served round the clock, with unique omelettes, Belgian waffles, and French toast made with challa bread. There are also an abundance of salads, Angus burgers, and seafood dishes. Among the desserts are creative milkshakes and sundaes, and, best of all, Demos’ renowned cakes. Whether it is strawberry cheesecake, chocolate mousse cake, or coconut custard pie, make sure you try a slice – and then order a whole one to take home.
651 Villa Ave.
Fairfield, CT 06824
(877) 680-0161
www.androsdinerfairfield.com
Andros is owned by the Pertisis family, who named the diner after the Greek island where they grew up. Their heritage is reflected in the menu, which contains many Greek specialties like spanakopita (a spinach and feta cheese pie) along with gyros, chicken souvlaki skewers, and baklava. There is also a wide range of burgers, sandwiches, wraps and melts, and plenty of healthy and vegetarian choices. College students can receive a ten percent discount on their order with a school ID.
14 Stony Hill Road
Bethel, CT 06801
(203) 791-2280
www.newcolonydiner.com
In addition to all the usual standbys, New Colony V in Bethel offers a number of original and unusual dishes. For breakfast try the Monte Cristo French toast made with ham, turkey and Swiss cheese or a moussaka omelette stuffed with ground beef, eggplant and potatoes. You will also encounter mac and cheese prepared with creamy Jack and sriracha chicken, a holiday grinder filled with roast turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, and a burger with pastrami. New Colony V also has a full bar that even serves frozen drinks.
