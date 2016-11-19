Episcopalians Consider Gun-Free Zones

November 19, 2016 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut Convention Center, Episcopalians

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Episcopalians gathering for a convention this weekend are considering a resolution that would ask all parishes in the state to declare themselves as gun-free zones.

More than 600 Episcopalians from parishes around the state are meeting Saturday at the Convention Center in Hartford for their 233rd annual convention.

In addition to the resolution on guns, the clergy and other delegates also will consider others, including one expressing support for Christians in Israel and Palestine.

Approximately 2,000 Episcopalians are expected for worship service at the Convention Center on Sunday morning.

The guest preacher will be Rev. Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Joe Potosky says:
    November 19, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    Gun Free Zones = Kill Zones

    That is unless all scanned and armed guard present.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia