Episcopalians Consider Gun-Free Zones

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Episcopalians gathering for a convention this weekend are considering a resolution that would ask all parishes in the state to declare themselves as gun-free zones.
More than 600 Episcopalians from parishes around the state are meeting Saturday at the Convention Center in Hartford for their 233rd annual convention.
In addition to the resolution on guns, the clergy and other delegates also will consider others, including one expressing support for Christians in Israel and Palestine.
Approximately 2,000 Episcopalians are expected for worship service at the Convention Center on Sunday morning.
The guest preacher will be Rev. Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church.
One Comment
Gun Free Zones = Kill Zones
That is unless all scanned and armed guard present.