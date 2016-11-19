Boston College Shuts Out UConn

KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Patrick Towles passed for 183 yards and a touchdown in his final home game, Davon Jones added a rushing score and Boston College kept alive its bowl hopes will a 30-0 win over UConn on Saturday.

Eagles senior linebacker Matt Milano added a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Boston College (5-6) can become bowl-eligible with a victory in its regular-season finale at Wake Forest next week.

Neither team entered Saturday having produced much on offense in recent weeks.

The Huskies (3-8) started freshman Donovan Williams at quarterback for the second straight game in an attempt to jumpstart an offense that entered the day averaging an FBS-worst 16.5 points per game. But UConn managed just 121 yards of offense, with Williams throwing three interceptions. .

The Eagles, whose offense came in averaging an FBS-worst 295.5 yards per game, had better luck.

Towles had struggled throwing the ball this season, but found a groove in the third quarter completing 5 of 6 passes in the Eagles’ first drive out of halftime. The series ended with his 10-yard touchdown pass to Michael Walker that put BC in front 17-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCONN: The Huskies have tried to shake things up offensively in their past two games, but they haven’t moved the needle much. It was a particularly rough day for Williams, but all the experience is good for the young quarterback going forward.

BOSTON COLLEGE: The strides the Eagles made offensively come at the right time. They will need it in their finale next week if they’re going to earn their third bowl berth under coach Steve Addazio.

UP NEXT

UCONN: Returns home to host Tulane in its season finale.

BOSTON COLLEGE: Hits the road for its conference and regular-season finale at Wake Forest.

