Suspect Sought After Home Improvement Store Hit

(Dayville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police a store associate at Lowes in Dayville was injured after being struck by a vehicle following an apparent shoplifting incident Thursday.

Troopers says it started when a man entered the store at Killingly Commons just before 3:00 p.m.

He then left the store with an unknown amount of merchandise, triggering an alarm.

When the associate attempted to obtain the suspect vehicle’s license plate number, troopers say the driver drove directly at the associate, hitting that person and forcing them up atop the vehicle’s hood.

The associate was injured falling from the vehicle after the driver jerked the steering wheel.

Now, detectives are looking for a white male in his mid-40s to 50s, about 5-foot-11 with a heavy build and receding hairline.

They say he was last seen driving what looked to be a late model silver Chrysler/Plymouth make, 4-door sedan, light gold or brown with a sun roof.